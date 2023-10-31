2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 9
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
Arizona Cardinals (1-7) @ Cleveland Browns (4-3)
Sunday, November 5, 1:00 PM ET
Big news from Week 8 of the NFL season as the Arizona Cardinals moved into the driver's seat for the #1 overal pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cardinals had been sitting behind the Carolina Panthers for most of the season so far, but another loss in Week 8 and a win for the Panthers put the Cardinals back where most people thought they would wind up.
The Cardinals have put up more of a fight this season than anyone really expected given the state of their roster heading into the season, and that's a testament to the work being done by head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Still, Arizona is on pace to finish with the worst record in the league, and they've now got to go on the road and face off against the Cleveland Browns, who have arguably the best overall defense in the NFL. Even though the Browns have been dealing with Deshaun Watson having a (rather mysterious) injury, they have been playing well and took the Seahawks to the brink on the road this past week.
I think the Browns have a good shot to get back on track at home in this game, especially with the way that defense can create turnovers and opportunities for the offense. The Browns need PJ Walker to play with a little more ball security as they wait for Watson to make his return. If that's happening, of course...
Prediction: Browns win 20-16