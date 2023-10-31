2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 9
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
Chicago Bears (2-6) @ New Orleans Saints (4-4)
Sunday, November 5, 1:00 PM ET
This one feels pretty straightforward, right?
We all loved the Tyson Bagent story for the Chicago Bears after his first start with the team where he completed over 70 percent of his passes, the running game was going for Chicago, and the defense made big plays in an upset win. Justin Fields is a "week-to-week" designation at this point, so it'll be Bagent again for another start against the Saints.
I think at best, you're looking at this being an upset for the Bears. They are overmatched in this game playing on the road against a quality Saints opponent that has shown some diversity this season offensively, with Derek Carr throwing for 300 yards, the running game going off, and players like Rashid Shaheed making big plays in the passing game.
I think the Saints are going to win this game pretty easily, with all due respect to the Bears. Derek Carr is bordering on risk averse at the QB position, and the Saints' offense started jelling together a couple of Thursdays ago. They scored 38 points against the Colts on Sunday and just about everyone who dressed for the game made at least one big play.
I think you can comfortably take the Saints to win this game after what we saw from the Bears against the Chargers on Sunday night.
Prediction: Saints win 31-17