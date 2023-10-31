2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 9
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
Seattle Seahawks (5-2) @ Baltimore Ravens (6-2)
Sunday, November 5, 1:00 PM ET
This is one of a number of absolutely fantastic matchups on the NFL Week 9 schedule.
- Dolphins vs. Chiefs
- Eagles vs. Cowboys
- Bills vs. Bengals
And ultimately, this one could be the best and most interesting. The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a week in which they were guaranteed a victory, even hosting one of the league's best all-around defenses. Why were they "guaranteed" a victory, you ask? This about sums it up:
I mean, look at that uniform. It's no wonder the Seahawks found a way to win that game, there was just no way they could lose.
All kidding aside, they have a brutal task ahead of them after facing one AFC North opponent at home and now traveling to the other side of the country to face off against a Baltimore Ravens team that has been rolling for most of this season.
The numbers tell us that any team going to Baltimore to play in the 1:00 ET window is tough, but especially so for West Coast teams. Even with the Seahawks gutting out a win in Week 8 against the Browns, even after trading for Leonard Williams, I think they're going to have a tough time pulling this one out.
Baltimore is a 5.5-point favorite in the early line, which is pretty crazy considering how well the Seahawks have played this season.
Prediction: Ravens win 26-21