2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: 49ers, Vikings soaring
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 season?
12. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
Wow, the Cincinnati Bengals gave their fans some serious hope in Week 10 and then the Houston Texans ripped the rug right out from underneath their feet.
I think Cincinnati is obviously one of the better teams in the AFC, but they got off to such a slow start to the season that they are playing catch-up right now. It would be easy based on their record to just lump them in with all of the other four-loss teams in the league, but everyone who watched this team play over the first month of the season knows that this is a completely different squad over the last month.
With that being said…A loss at home to the Texans?
With all due respect to the Texans, this is a game the Bengals should have won at home against a rookie QB. This is a team that expects to be in the final four when all is said and done.
11. Minnesota Vikings (6-4)
Over the first month of the season, the Minnesota Vikings were like Cinderella's pumpkin after midnight. It was apparent that the magic for this team had run out after their unprecedented success in one-score games last season. But over time, it looks like Kevin O'Connell is a better coach than anyone maybe thought, perhaps even his biggest supporters.
This Vikings team has overcome losing both Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson at this point, and when you throw in the team's decision to let go of Dalvin Cook in the offseason, there's been a ton of change to take on.
And this team has won six straight games going into Week 11 where they go on the road to Denver to take on the Broncos. The Vikings may not have as good of a record right now as they had at this point last year, but all things considered, I think this is a better team overall.