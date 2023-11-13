2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: 49ers, Vikings soaring
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 season?
8. Cleveland Browns (6-3)
I was getting ready to write up the Cleveland Browns as a Week 10 loser when all of a sudden, they erased a 14-point deficit against one of the NFL’s top defenses and put up 33 points on the road in a game that I expected to be won by the Baltimore Ravens in classic, low-scoring fashion.
Well, it was a 33-31 stunner, which I don’t think anyone saw coming.
The Browns got a clutch performance in this one from quarterback Deshaun Watson, which was a great sight to see for this Cleveland fan base which has just been waiting and waiting for Watson to show us some of his vintage self.
Cleveland has a championship-caliber defense. They have an offense that is obviously capable of making some serious waves when the pressure is on. If this team can stay healthy, they might be the most underrated in the AFC right now.
7. Miami Dolphins (6-3)
The Miami Dolphins got a much-needed bye week in Week 10 after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in a very close game overseas against the Chiefs.
The Dolphins scoring 70 points earlier this season set really unfair expectations the rest of the way, so watching them score just 14 points in a loss was undoubtedly frustrating for their fans, to say the least. Especially against a team like Kansas City on a neutral field, where you want to see the Dolphins prove they are legitimate contenders, not continue to struggle against their AFC "big brother" right now.
I still think Miami is a legitimate contender coming out of the AFC, but there are major question marks about this team’s ability to finish close games against great teams.