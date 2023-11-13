2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: 49ers, Vikings soaring
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 season?
6. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)
You almost feel bad for the Jacksonville Jaguars with the way things went in Week 10. The Jaguars hosted the San Francisco 49ers, who were coming off of a bye week and three straight losses before that.
It just felt inevitable that the 49ers were going to get back on track, and it felt like it didn't matter who they played in Week 10. This turned out to be basically a throwaway game for the Jaguars, who were absolutely taken to the cleaners against the 49ers to the tune of 34-3.
Jacksonville had just 221 yards of total offense in Week 10 against the 49ers and was 0-4 in the turnover battle. If the Jaguars expect to be a contender late this season, that's not going to fly.
5. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
The Baltimore Ravens really blew this one at home against the Cleveland Browns. I’m not sure you can call a game ‘must-win’ at this stage of the season, but the Browns clearly approached it in that way and the Ravens let it slip away.
After looking like they might be the best and most well-rounded team in the entire league through their first nine games, the Ravens let the Browns come screaming back into the game even though they were down by 14 points in the 4th quarter. It was an utter disaster for the Ravens with breakdowns both offensively and defensively, and they were just unable to overcome the funk in the end.
I'm sure Baltimore will bounce back, but losing at home against a division rival in November hurts.