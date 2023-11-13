2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: 49ers, Vikings soaring
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 season?
4. Detroit Lions (7-2)
I just don't think I have enough hyperbole for the Detroit Lions at this point.
I love this team. I love watching this team. I love watching Jared Goff truly emerge as a legitimate stud quarterback after he was cast off by the Los Angeles Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade.
I love the fact that the Detroit Lions laughed in the face of conventional thinking, taking running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell with their top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and how well their overall team-building strategy is working out.
The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL. They belong in the postseason, and they knew it was going to be a long road to get there. But Dan Campbell has this team playing some of the best football of any team in the league and I think the Lions have proven they can beat anybody.
3. San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
After the first five weeks of the season, there was arguably not a more dominant or impressive team in the entire NFL than the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers were 5-0, rolling in all phases, and not showing any signs of slowing down.
That is, until Week 6 and beyond.
The 49ers lost three straight games, scoring just 17 points in each of those losses, before they had a bye in Week 9. After resetting during the bye week, the 49ers came out with a vengeance and, unfortunately, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the first team in their way.
The 49ers' 34-3 win on the road in Jacksonville is the most impressive win of the week thus far and likely will stand as such.