2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: 49ers, Vikings soaring
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 season?
2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
The Kansas City Chiefs were on a bye in Week 10 after facing off against the Miami Dolphins overseas last week, and they look ready for a second-half run. The Chiefs are not without flaws at this point. They lack a true secondary weapon in the passing game besides just Travis Kelce. But thanks to Patrick Mahomes and a really good Chiefs defense, this team is poised to be in Super Bowl contention once again.
After losing the season-opener against Detroit, the Chiefs got a humbling loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8, but have mostly been that same impossible team to beat for a variety of reasons. There’s not much they don’t do well.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
The Philadelphia Eagles proved a couple of weeks back that they are human, but this is one of those teams when you look across the NFL that just has too many ways to win. The Eagles struggled quite a bit last week against the Dallas Cowboys, especially against the pass, and even gifting the Cowboys the length of the field in penalties, the Eagles were still able to win with their elite-level pass rush.
The Eagles were on a bye week in Week 10, so their standing here isn't changing. They remain at least arguably the best team in the NFL right now, regardless of record.
With Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown leading this offense, as well as a pass rush that is capable of closing games out from all different angles, this Eagles team is a serious contender once again in 2023 to win it all.