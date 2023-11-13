2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: 49ers, Vikings soaring
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 season?
30. New England Patriots (2-8)
At this point, things are beyond recognition in New England. Although the team lost in Frankfurt, Germany this past weekend, they have proven absolute offensive incompetence no matter if they are on American soil or not. This team lost a horrendous 10-6 game against the Indianapolis Colts in which Mac Jones threw an embarrassing interception on a potential go-ahead drive deep in the red zone.
It feels like massive changes are coming in New England at some point in the near future, perhaps even with Bill Belichick deciding to move on.
The Patriots are officially a shell of their former selves, as if that weren't already the case.
29. Arizona Cardinals (2-8)
Kyler Murray made his triumphant return to the field for the Cardinals in Week 10, and it seemed like that entire team really rallied around him being back.
I still don't understand why Joshua Dobbs was unceremoniously benched the week prior, but good for the Cardinals getting Dobbs to a situation where he's playing his way into a big pay day.
Arizona has played some really inspired football at times this season, coming up short in most cases, but looking better in most games than I think anyone really could have anticipated. Jonathan Gannon has done a solid job, along with his staff, of developing some of the young players there in Arizona and maximizing talent overall.