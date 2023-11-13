2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: 49ers, Vikings soaring
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 season?
28. Chicago Bears (3-7)
After winning their third game of the season against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night, I think the Bears all but cemented the fact that they won't be earning the #1 pick in next year's draft themselves. But the Panthers might earn it for them. Wouldn't that be wild if the Bears effectively ended up trading last year's no. 1 overall pick for the 2024 no. 1 overall pick, DJ Moore, and all of the other picks they received?
Tyson Bagent has been resilient, the Bears have gutted out some wins, and I think there are signs of improvement here.
27. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
The Los Angeles Rams got a much-needed bye week in Week 10 after injuries started taking their toll on this team once again. The Rams weren't able to win going into their bye week with Brett Rypien getting a start at QB for the injured Matthew Stafford, whose lack of availability is really going to force Les Snead and Sean McVay to re-evaluate the position in the offseason.
For the time being, the Rams have added Carson Wentz, the former no. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. That 2016 NFL Draft was the same one in which the Rams chose Jared Goff over Carson Wentz, and that's also the last time the Rams had a first-round pick.