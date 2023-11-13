2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: 49ers, Vikings soaring
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 season?
26. Green Bay Packers (3-6)
The Green Bay Packers became the latest victim of the Pittsburgh Steelers and their really weird statistical trend this past weekend. Green Bay out-gained Pittsburgh, which has been common for Pittsburgh's opponents to do this season, but still somehow found a way to lose.
Green Bay is entering potential top-five territory in the 2024 NFL Draft, and if that holds up, it's going to put them in really interesting territory considering most NFL fans these days have just really never seen the Packers in this position.
The last time the Packers had a top-10 pick was in 2009 (BJ Raji). They haven't had a top-five pick since 2006 (AJ Hawk).
25. Tennessee Titans (3-6)
The excitement over Will Levis and his debut with the Tennessee Titans a handful of weeks ago has dwindled a little bit over the last two games as Levis and the Titans have now dropped their second straight game, and this one a seemingly “winnable” game against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. The Titans have named Levis their starter for this season, and they owe it to themselves to get a true evaluation on him.
Let’s find out as the season progresses if Levis can make the necessary adjustments and start proving that the Titans don’t need to enter the QB market again in 2024.