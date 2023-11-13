2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: 49ers, Vikings soaring
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 season?
22. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
The Atlanta Falcons just so happened to be the unfortunate team to have to play against Kyler Murray in his first game back this season. Anytime a team changes coaches or gets a key player at QB back from injury, you kind of just expect the entire team around them to get up for the game, and that’s what happened for the Cardinals against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.
The Falcons are now 4-6 this season but they are still very much in the mix in the weak NFC South, which again looks like the most average of all divisions in the NFL.
Atlanta lost Taylor Heinicke to injury in this game, paving the way for Desmond Ridder to return to the field. And Ridder did his job. He got the Falcons a fourth quarter lead, but the Falcons’ defense let Kyler Murray make too many plays on the final drive for Arizona, and they were able to bleed out the clock en route to a win.
Atlanta has a crucial divisional matchup coming against the Saints on deck.
21. New York Jets (4-5)
The New York Jets are the Iowa Hawkeyes of the NFL.