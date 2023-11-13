2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: 49ers, Vikings soaring
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 season?
20. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
The coaching job being done by Shane Steichen to have this Colts team at 5-5 this far into the season is rather staggering. The Colts came into this season with a roster that looked like it was clearly in evaluation mode. Well, I guess the Colts just figured, why don't we win a bunch of games while we evaluate?
The only unfortunate aspect of this 5-5 record for the Colts is the absence of rookie Anthony Richardson. Richardson looked like an absolute stud in the games he was healthy enough to play, which was a sigh of relief for Colts fans everywhere. This team had been in QB purgatory and Richardson's got them out of it.
Meanwhile, this team just keeps on finding ways to win, which has added another juicy element of chaos to the overloaded AFC in 2023.
19. Washington Commanders (4-6)
Wow, you can’t help but feel for the Washington Commanders a little bit. Ron Rivera’s crew fought hard on Sunday afternoon in Seattle, and Sam Howell engineered a very impressive drive late in the fourth quarter to tie the game, but Geno Smith and DK Metcalf shut down any excitement the Commanders may have been feeling.
Washington, incidentally, could have used a decent pass rush at the end of that game, eh?
The Commanders aren’t competing for one of the top two spots in the NFC East at this point, but a win in Seattle would have kept their hope for the 6th or 7th seed in the NFC decently strong. Now, they have very little margin for error the rest of the way.