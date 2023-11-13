2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: 49ers, Vikings soaring
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 season?
18. Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)
You’ve really got to hand it to the Raiders. Somehow, some way, this team has found a way to be 5-5 after 10 games this season. With all of the dysfunction, all of Jimmy Garoppolo’s turnovers and injury issues, and so much else going on, the Raiders are right in the mix with seven games left to play.
It’s impressive even if it’s not all been pretty.
The Raiders certainly don’t strike you as a “contender” at this point but if Patrick Graham’s defense can keep building on the performances we’ve seen in recent weeks (even against some bad offenses), perhaps the Raiders can ride a tough brand of football all the way to the postseason.
17. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)
I mean, you almost feel bad for the Chargers at this point.
The Chargers went back and forth all afternoon with the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium in one of the most entertaining games of the entire week.
Unfortunately, none of it matters as the Chargers took a loss at home and are now in danger of dropping to third or possibly even fourth place in the AFC West by the end of Monday night action. And if that holds up, the Chargers would likely be making wholesale changes to the coaching staff.
This team had no issues scoring against Detroit, but the Lions had their way offensively for all four quarters. The Chargers look like pretenders once again.