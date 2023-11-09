2023 NFL Season: 3 key observations halfway through the year
The 2023 NFL Season has shaped up, thus far, to be pretty interesting.
3. There is a lot of bad QB play...
I think people need to view the quarterback position at a higher level. Sure, players like Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, and Brock Purdy can all put up decent statistics, but if a team doesn't have a truly elite passer, they won't win a Super Bowl and may not even make the playoffs. Honestly, I think there's only a handful of teams who can deliberately say that they have an elite passer.
Those teams would be the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Philadelphia Eagles. Yep. Five teams. Five truly elite passers in the NFL exist at the moment. So then, 27 other teams don't have good enough QB play, in my opinion, and I bet we see all of these teams appear in the divisional round in the playoffs this year, at least.
Obviously, four AFC teams cannot be in the AFC Championship Game, but I guarantee you that two of those four teams mentioned will be in the game. The Eagles are also probably a shoo-in for the NFC Championship Game, too. Yeah, gang, there just isn't much elite QB play in the NFL. I bet we see a good bit of teams trying to upgrade their QB situation in the offseason.
However, there is an argument to be had to stand pat with their good-not-great QB until a clear upgrade can be made.