2023 NFL Season: 3 players who should be in the lead for the NFL MVP
As we approach Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, which three players should be viewed as the favorites to win the NFL MVP award?
Perhaps Patrick Mahomes won't win the MVP this year. As we approach Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, I think these three players should be viewed as the favorites to win the NFL MVP award. To me, the shortlist is pretty clear. I think three players have separated themselves above the rest as being the very early favorites to win the NFL MVP award in 2023.
Let's briefly cover them.
3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
I think by the nature of him not being a QB, Tyreek Hill is "last" on this shortlist. He's off to a torrid start in Miami, currently on pace for over 2,300 yards and has 814 yards... through six games. Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins before the 2022 NFL season, and honestly, that's been the best thing to happen to Hill's career.
He's formed a connection with Tua Tagovailoa that he simply did not have with Patrick Mahomes, and he's been the best non-QB in football thus far.
2. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff is currently on pace for over 4,000 yards and 31 touchdown passes. His Detroit Lions have a top-10 scoring offense and defense and look like one of the best teams in the NFL. There's really no reason for Goff to not be a favorite to win the MVP. He's looked excellent over the last two seasons, and since the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, has a 4:1 TD:INT ratio.
The Lions haven't been this good in I don't know how long. I think the big question for this team is if they can keep it up, as most of their players have not been to the NFL playoffs.
1. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in yards, touchdown passes, yards per attempt, yards per completion, yards per game, and passer rating. He is, by far, the top MVP candidate through the first six weeks of the 2023 NFL season. He's also taken just six sacks and is just turning into an elite QB after being quite pedestrian during his first two years in the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins are 5-1 and look to be the best team in the AFC. Their offense is the best in the NFL and I am just waiting for their Vic Fangio-coached defense to breakout. If they do, this team is a juggernaut.