2023 NFL Season: 3 trade deadline moves that need to happen
-A stud WR shipped to a loaded offense?
-A veteran QB on the move?
-Cowboys' defense getting better?
The trade deadline is about three weeks away, and teams will soon be active in the market, either adding players for the late-season push or selling off some veterans to spark a rebuilding process. There are definitely some trade deadline moves that I think make a ton of sense. Right now, through one quarter of the season, there are some surprising teams.
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the worst scoring offenses in the NFL and don't look to be close to a playoff team. The Houston Texans look like a viable team that can win the AFC South in 2023. In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers look unstoppable, and the New York Giants have bottomed out. We will surely begin to see some trade deadline moves in the coming weeks that will be a very good indicator of how teams are viewing the direction of their franchise.
Let's create three trades that make a ton of sense.
1. WR Tee Higgins to the Detroit Lions
Man, this would be sick. Why not make a great offense even better? The Detroit Lions have a nice stable of pass catchers, but perhaps could use someone who has a huge big-play ability in Higgins, who was unable to agree to a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. Honestly, it might make sense for the Bengals to part ways with Higgins, as they likely would rather pay Ja'Marr Chase if they had to choose.
With the Lions projected to have over $50 million in cap space next offseason, this could be a bold and aggressive long-term move for a team that easily looks like the NFC North favorites this year.