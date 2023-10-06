2023 NFL Season: 5 studs and duds as we enter Week 5
2. DUD: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Did anyone expect Joe Burrow to have the lowest passer rating among starting NFL QBs through four games? I surely did not. Burrow is off to a pretty bad start, but so is the entire Cincinnati Bengals' team. Nothing seems to be working for them right now, and I think Burrow's injured calf is still a thing.
At some point, the Bengals will have to figure it out, right? It doesn't seem right that Burrow would regress after signing a massive contract. However, that definitely could be the case. We'll see if Cincy can right the ship, but they do have some tough games coming up. They truly do not feel like a playoff team; not even close.
3. STUD: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua has broken just about every rookie receiving record already and currently ranks first in receptions and third in yards. His QB, Matthew Stafford, does have a tendency to develop a quick connection with his receivers. Stafford was the QB for both Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp's historic WR seasons.
Could Nacua break the all-time rookie receiving record in 2023?