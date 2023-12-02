2023 NFL Season: Predicting every remaining head coach firing
We've seen two head coach firings in 2023. How many more will we see?
Ron Rivera probably should not have been hired in the first place
Barring something insane, I'd firmly expect the Washington Commanders to move on from Ron Rivera when the 2023 NFL Season ends. Frankly, I think Rivera is a wildly overrated head coach who got luck y with Cam Newton in 2015. That 15-1 season is still inflating his record to this day. In fact, Rivera has been a head coach for 13 years now.
And unless the Washington Commanders win the rest of their games, he'll have just three winning seasons under his belt. I mean, what are we doing here? He's not had a winning record since 2017 and has gone 102-98-2 as a HC in the NFL. That 15-1 season is doing miracles for that record, which isn't that great anyway.
The Washington Commanders also have new ownership in place, and I don't see them holding onto Rivera. Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy might get an interview in Washington, as QB Sam Howell has definitely taken a leap in 2023. However, Ron Rivera is not someone who you should expect to be in the team's plans in 2024 and beyond.