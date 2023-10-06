2023 NFL Season: Quarterback power rankings ahead of Week 5
-Russell Wilson still cooking
-Joe Burrow, the worst QB in the NFL right now?
-CJ Stroud already one of the best in the league?
28. Zach Wilson, New York Jets
Zach Wilson having one good game does not change that he is still a pretty bad quarterback and is probably not going to replicate that performance again this season. Wilson has one of the lowest passer ratings in the NFL this year and is a huge reason why the Jets are 1-3. Wilson does face off against a bad defense in Denver in Week 5.
27. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons
I think the Atlanta Falcons try to make a significant quarterback move at the trade deadline in 2023 if Desmond Ridder cannot show improvement. Arthur Smith needs to make the playoffs this year to save his job, in my opinion. Ridder doesn't look like he can help with that.
26. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
See above for "significant quarterback move." It would not surprise me to see Tannehill in Atlanta before the trade deadline rolls around in 2023.
25. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
I never really understood the early-season hype that Matthew Stafford was getting. He's thrown more interceptions than touchdowns, but has created a beautiful connection with rookie sensation Puka Nacua. Cooper Kupp returning to the lineup will surely help Stafford play better.