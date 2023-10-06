2023 NFL Season: Quarterback power rankings ahead of Week 5
-Russell Wilson still cooking
-Joe Burrow, the worst QB in the NFL right now?
-CJ Stroud already one of the best in the league?
20. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders
Jimmy Garoppolo is not a franchise QB. I guess Josh McDaniels thought he'd be an upgrade over Derek Carr. He could not have been more wrong. I think the Las Vegas Raiders are on their way to blow this operation up and start fresh for 2024.
19. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson has looked pretty encouraging thus far to begin his NFL career. Him paring with Shane Steichen feels like a match made in heaven, so I think this marriage ends up working out. The Colts are also 2-2, so they're by no means in a bad spot either, and Richardson has surely helped them get to this position.
18. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson has to look like his old self at some point, right? Right? I'm still kind of waiting for Watson to string together some elite QB play like he saw for years when he was in Houston. He'll continue to have more added to his plate with Nick Chubb out for the year.
17. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love has impressed so far in the 2023 NFL season. His completion percentage is scarily low, but he's also hardly played in the league. I think the Packers are probably in decent hands with Love for the long-term, but I don't think they'll luck into another Favre or Rodgers with him.