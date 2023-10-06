2023 NFL Season: Quarterback power rankings ahead of Week 5
-Russell Wilson still cooking
-Joe Burrow, the worst QB in the NFL right now?
-CJ Stroud already one of the best in the league?
16. Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals
Robert Joshua Dobbs looks like a franchise QB in 2023. What is life?
15. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
The scary thing about Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles is that they have not nearly played their best football but are still 4-0. If this team can hit their stride, watch out. Hurts hasn't really done much through the air. He's thrown five touchdowns against three interceptions, which is already half of his INT total from 2022.
14. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
It almost feels like Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are going to have an identical season to what they had in 2022. They definitely aren't going to win the NFC West, and I don't think they are a Super Bowl team, but they surely feel like a top Wild Card squad.
13. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield is playing efficient football in 2023 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL is wild. Mayfield and the Bucs have raced out to a 3-1 start and surely did not listen to those people who wrote them off for this year. Mayfield seems very likeable to me and I think they can keep this thing rolling.