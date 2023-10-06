2023 NFL Season: Quarterback power rankings ahead of Week 5
-Russell Wilson still cooking
-Joe Burrow, the worst QB in the NFL right now?
-CJ Stroud already one of the best in the league?
12. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are probably losing in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, but I still believe in this team and in Trevor Lawrence. I like them to eventually hit their stride at some point and probably end up winning the AFC South when it's all said and done in 2023, guaranteeing them a home playoff game for the second-straight season.
11. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys feel the same as they did last year. They've already lost a pretty bad game but then proceeded to follow that up with a dominating win. Such are the Cowboys. They'll again win double-digit games, make the playoffs, and probably lose in the first or second round. Dak Prescott has thrown just one interception through four games in 2023.
10. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have arrived, folks. A primetime win in Green Bay felt like them announcing to the NFL world that they were truly legit. They face the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 and have a very likely shot at looking at a 4-1 record. Good for them. Jared Goff has also played very efficient football the past year and a half.
9. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
How about CJ Stroud? He's thrown for well over 1,000 yards and has yet to throw an interception. The Houston Texans are 2-2 and I'd argue that they are the best team in the AFC South. Stroud is the early favorite for offensive rookie of the year in my opinion.