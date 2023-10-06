2023 NFL Season: Quarterback power rankings ahead of Week 5
-Russell Wilson still cooking
-Joe Burrow, the worst QB in the NFL right now?
-CJ Stroud already one of the best in the league?
8. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes has already thrown four interceptions in 2023. He's on pace for 17 this year, which would be a career-high. The Chiefs' offense doesn't feel special just yet, but with Mahomes and Andy Reid on that sidelines, you know that this team will eventually hit their stride.
7. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
I think it would be wise for the Minnesota Vikings to trade Kirk Cousins if they cannot right this ship in 2023. Cousins is a free agent at the end of the year and I do not think he'd want to sign another contract with the Vikings if they finish with a losing record in 2023. Cousins leads the NFL with 11 passing touchdowns.
6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
I am waiting to see the Baltimore Ravens actually unlock this passing attack under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Jackson has solid numbers but is by no means lighting up the stat sheet. The Ravens are 3-1 and look like the favorites in the AFC North thus far in 2023.
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert has one of the best TD:INT ratios in the NFL, but the Los Angeles Chargers are 2-2 and look to be again held back by Brandon Staley, their head coach. Justin Herbert hasn't done anything super notable in the NFL.
Perhaps the "Chargers Curse" is real. Right now, doesn't Herbert kind of feel like the AFC version of Detroit Matthew Stafford?