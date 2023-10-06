2023 NFL Season: Quarterback power rankings ahead of Week 5
-Russell Wilson still cooking
-Joe Burrow, the worst QB in the NFL right now?
-CJ Stroud already one of the best in the league?
4. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
I was looking at a handful of QB power rankings on Thursday and I just was baffled to see how low Russell Wilson was ranked by some outlets. I mean, what more can he do at this point? He's top 10, top five in most all QB categories and is leading the 10th-best scoring offense in the NFL this year.
I think people are too hooked on the Denver Broncos' 1-3 record, which is all due to their inept defense. Russell Wilson is played very efficient football under Sean Payton.
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have ripped off three-straight wins after a pretty pathetic showing in Week 1 against the New York Jets. Josh Allen is a huge reason why Buffalo has won the past three weeks, but their defense is also playing lights-out as well.
Buffalo does look like the team to beat in the AFC right now.
2. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
What is going to happen first; Brock Purdy throws an interception this year or the San Francisco 49ers lose a game? Man, this team is the best in the NFL, and Purdy has just grabbed this offense by the horns and is running with it. Good for Purdy. He is playing amazingly efficient football in 2023.
1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is going to get some MVP votes this year. He led an offense that put up 70 points two weeks ago and is tied for second in passing touchdowns and is first in passing yards. I think all those who still had questions about Tua should probably have them answered at this point.
Not only is Tua Tagovailoa a franchise QB, but he's an elite one at that.