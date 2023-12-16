2023 NFL Season: Top 3 Non-QB MVP candidates
There are a few names leading the conversation for the 2023 NFL Season, spearheaded by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Kyle Shanahan has made a case for Brock Purdy, understandably so. Tua Tagovailoa had his name in the mix, but a loss to the Titans may have dented his chances. Patrick Mahomes was always a part of the conversation, but it’s not looking as promising. A sleeper is Josh Allen, who, as of week 13, ranks second in passing touchdowns. We all know that the MVP award is often seen as the "Best QB of the Current Season."
At some point, the NFL might consider renaming the MVP to the "QB of the Year" award because that’s essentially what it has become. No matter how well a player performs, there’s little to no chance they’ll win the MVP if they're not a quarterback. We’ve seen players have historic seasons in terms of sacks, receiving yards, and rushing yards, yet they end up with awards other than the MVP.
Adrian Peterson was the last non-quarterback to win the MVP after rushing for 2,097 yards in 2012. Since 2000, only three non-quarterbacks have won the award: Marshall Faulk, Shaun Alexander, LaDainian Tomlinson, and the aforementioned Adrian Peterson. As for defensive players, their chances are even slimmer. Lawrence Taylor was the last defensive player to win it, back in 1986. However, here’s a list of players who won’t likely win the MVP in 2023 but certainly deserve consideration.