2024 Dolphins mock draft; Miami goes on the offense and gets aggressive early
Dolphins trade first round pick to get back into second day selections
It's no secret that the Dolphins have a lot of spots on the offensive line that they need to fill. It's also no surprise that the Mad Scientist, also known as head coach Mike McDaniel, loves speed at the skill positions and he cannot pass up the fastest guy on the board.
The Dolphins only have six picks heading into the first night of the draft. That changes significantly when Miami trades down in the first round and picks up a third and a fourth so that they can compete in the draft with a full arsenal of picks.
Miami had no third round pick as they forfeited the pick due to an alleged tampering violation surrounding Tom Brady and Sean Payton. They also traded this year's fourth-round selection to the Denver Broncos as part of the package to bring Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins.
The Dolphins trade their 21st pick in the first round to the Arizona Cardinals for their 27th selection in the first round and their third round pick, which is number two in the round. They also receive Arizona's fifth-round pick to round out the trade.