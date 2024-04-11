2024 Dolphins mock draft; Miami goes on the offense and gets aggressive early
Dolphins trade first round pick to get back into second day selections
The Dolphins still manage to get the man that they were looking for in the first round and pick up an additional third round pick and a fifth round pick to boot.
Round 1 - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
I am not swaying from my first two mock drafts wherein I stated that McDaniel goes for Worthy because he is enamored with his speed. Picture Worthy with his 4.21 speed coming in as the third receiver along with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins already have a plethora of speed on offense and Worthy steps up and takes over WR3 from Cedrick Wilson, Jr. who was aging and did not have the hands or speed that Worthy possesses. Wilson was cut and is now a member of the New Orleans Saints.
Picture the Three Amigos at wide receiver and Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane in the backfield. Forget the 4x100 relay, the Dolphins have a five-legged monster that can break the sound barrier and score from literally anywhere on the field. Worthy is the fastest man that ever ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He bested John Ross' 4.22 that the former Cincinnati Bengal ran in 2017.
In my last mock draft, I had Miami reaching a bit and picking Worthy at 21 and passing over center and all over interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. JPJ is off the board when Miami picks at 27 so the pick of Worthy is a no-brainer. Miami has Aaron Brewer to start at center, so that pick is not a necessity pick any longer. Miami can go with the best skill player available and that is Worthy.