2024 Dolphins mock draft; Miami goes on the offense and gets aggressive early
Dolphins trade first round pick to get back into second day selections
Round 5 - Tory Taylor, Punter, Iowa
If I am special teams coach Danny Crossman, I am smiling ear to ear with the earlier selection of Reichard and the chance to put Worthy back as a return man. However, I am banging the tables and throwing plates to secure the selection of the Taylor, the best punter in the draft. The Australian can flip the field and gain hang time, something that Jake Bailey, the current and resigned punter cannot do. I draft Taylor and say au revoir to Bailey who I would have cut after the long punt return that he yielded in a losing effort against Buffalo in Miami.
Round 6 - Javion Cohen, Guard, Miami
Cohen does not have far to drive when he goes to training camp as it is right up the road from the University of Miami campus, where the Alabama transfer made the All-ACC team as a senior. While at Alabama, he was All-SEC as well. Offensive line coach Butch Barry really likes this kid, who can play either side and can also play tackle. Cohen is a versatile athlete that can push Isaiah Wynn and Robert Jones for playing time.
Round 7 - Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
Miami needs to bring in a quarterback that can take over for Mike White or Skylar Thompson and give the offense some breath of life in the event that Tua Tagovailoa goes down or needs a breather. White counts for more than $5 million against the cap and should be a cap casualty during training camp. Thompson did spell Tagovailoa in his rookie season and led Miami to a playoff berth, but he quickly laid an egg at Buffalo in the wild-card game.
I was originally thinking that Miami could bring in an undrafted free agent (UDFA), but with Travis still on the board, I draft him and throw him on the physically unable to perform list for six weeks and then groom him to take over the backup job. Travis believes that he will be ready by training camp, but I doubt it and I would hate to see the kid rush it back to only reinjure the compound fractures in his leg.
If the Dolphins do as I suggest, which history says they won't, this will be a very successful draft. I look for Miami to draft the positions that I reference above, but maybe not the particular player that I note. Miami will look to trade down as they need to acquire more picks, especially in that third and/or fourth round where they have no selections.