2024 NFL Draft: 3 notable starters who could get replaced by a rookie
Just how many current starters in the NFL could get replaced by a rookie?
Ideally, a rookie draft pick can make an immediate impact, and for a few notable projected starters across the NFL, these rookies might already be able to take their jobs. The NFL draft is just 10 days away, and we're all ready for it to begin. The draft talk has been non-stop for months now, and the real deal is finally in view.
For those who get drafted, it's truly a lifetime worth of work and a dream come true. For those players already on rosters, they could see rookies gunning for their jobs, and some of these veterans could even see their careers end because of it. There is surely going to be a ton of rookies starting week one of the 2024 NFL Season. Which three notable starters could get replaced by a rookie?
1. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins recently requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, and with them needing to extend Ja'Marr Chase and clearly not, at the moment, being willing to extend Higgins could mean that the wide receiver gets shipped off to another team for some draft capital. Well, with Tyler Boyd still a free agent and probably not returning to Cincy, trading away Tee Higgins could mean that the Bengals all of a sudden need desperate help at wide receiver beyond Ja'Marr Chase.
Someone like Brian Thomas Jr or Troy Franklin could end up getting drafted by the Bengals to replace the potentially-departed Higgins in the lineup.