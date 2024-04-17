2024 NFL Draft: 3 teams that could trade into the top 10 picks
Could these three teams trade into the top 10 picks?
2. Denver Broncos
Picking 12th overall, one pick below the Minnesota Vikings first-round pick is the Denver Broncos, a team perhaps even more desperate for a franchise quarterback. They tried to make it work with Russell Wilson in 2023, but it simply did not. The solid statistical season from Wilson was quite misleading.
Sean Payton needs a certain type of QB to run his offense, and it's not what Wilson does well. The Broncos current QB1 is Jarrett Stidham, so Denver definitely needs to add to this position. While the Broncos don't have two first-round picks like the Vikings and also don't have a second-round pick this year, Denver might have to be creative if they want to move up the draft board, and that could include packaging someone like Patrick Surtain II in a move up.
I believe that anything should be on the table for the Denver Broncos in their quest for a franchise quarterback.
3. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills don't pick until the 28th overall selection, but it's clear what this team needs perhaps more than anything, and that's a true WR1. The "Big 3" at WR in this draft appear to be Marvin Harrison Jr, Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers. It's not crazy to think that Buffalo would want one of these players, and it'd likely have to be either Odunze or Nabers, who both ooze WR1 potential.
Trading up at least 18 picks would be a huge jump, but as of now, the Bills would be slated to start one of the worst groups of play-makers on offense in the NFL. I would not count on GM Brandon Beane from wanting to hear his team's named called early on. Josh Allen clearly needs a stud WR to limit the turnovers, and Buffalo's best bet at getting one is getting inside the top 10.