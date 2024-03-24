2024 NFL Draft: 3 teams who desperately need a strong draft
Which three teams are in desperate need of a strong 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Washington Commanders
Like the New England Patriots, the Washington Commanders have a new head coach and general manager now running the show. One of the worst ways for a new regime to fall behind and ultimately lose their jobs is to not draft well in their first draft together. The first draft for a new regime can be where they establish a blueprint for long-term success.
And in many instances, a team needing to bring in a new regime also need to get a franchise quarterback. The Commanders need a franchise passer and also need multiple new starters along their offensive line. Besides getting the obvious quarterback position settled, a good, championship NFL team is built from the inside out, so the Commanders have two hugely urgent needs to fill.
They seem to be connected more and more to Jayden Daniels, and could also use a franchise left tackle. Hitting a home run on those two picks will positively impact this team quicker than you think, but failing to hit on a QB and LT will set the team even further back than they were when they fired the previous regime.
Can new GM Adam Peters and new HC Dan Quinn put their brainpower together to select the right QB? Can they also fill other needs with their later picks?