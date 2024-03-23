2024 NFL Draft: 3 teams who must take a first-round wide receiver
How many teams really need help at wide receiver?
2. New York Giants
If there was an award in the NFL for the team with the most WR3's in the NFL, the New York Giants would definitely win that award. Their projected starters at the position include Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Darius Slayton. Sure, the room is deep to a degree, but the offense does not have a true difference-maker at the position.
And with Daniel Jones not being a good quarterback, and more broadly, the Giants not having great play-makers on offense, a need for a stud wide receiver is obvious. There are rumors here and there that the New York Giants could take a QB if one falls their way, and I think that would be a wise move. The Giants signed Drew Lock in free agency, who I am not sure is worse than Daniel Jones.
The Giants are a mess, in my opinion. The team still has a largely awful roster, but they do hold the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Marvin Harrison Jr could be gone by that point, but players like Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are likely to be there for the Giants. Those prospects are very good and do figure to translate to WR1's at the next level.
On a side note, it'll be interesting to see what the Giants plan on doing with their quarterback situation. Daniel Jones is clearly not a franchise quarterback, but is financially married to the team for another year. The Giants might be willing to give Jones one last chance to prove he can be a starter, but even his "breakout" 2022 season was still pedestrian at best.
The Giants should prioritize a QB with their first-round pick, but they do have a huge need at wide receiver as well.