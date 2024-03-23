2024 NFL Draft: 3 teams who must take a first-round wide receiver
How many teams really need help at wide receiver?
3. Los Angeles Chargers
All three teams in desperate need of a first-round wide receiver are picking within the first six picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. Sure, one or more of these teams could trade down, but one or more could also stay put and use their first selection on whatever they choose. The Los Angeles Chargers got rid of both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen this offseason, perhaps to the surprise of the NFL world.
Allen got traded to the Chicago Bears for a mid-round pick, and Williams signed with the New York Jets. The Chargers' projected starters at WR include Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, and Joshua Palmer. Yikes.
This might be one of the worst groups of pass-catchers in the entire NFL. Honestly, when you broadly look at the Chargers offense, there isn't a lot to like besides Rashawn Slater and Justin Herbert. With Jim Harbaugh in as the head coach, his old-school mindset might not immediately go to grabbing a first-round WR.
I have seen a ton of mock drafts that have the Chargers taking a tackle with their first-round pick. Both the tackle and WR class are stacked, whatever position the Chargers take first, the other can still be filled later.