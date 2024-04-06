2024 NFL Draft: 3 teams who must trade down in the first round
A few teams picking in the first round during the 2024 NFL Draft must trade back to acquire more picks.
There are surely going to be some teams trading back during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but which teams must do this? Two big reasons why teams trade down is because they don't have a prospect they are in love with enough to select him at their current pick, or because they'd like to acquire more draft capital.
However, a team wanting to trade down has to find a team willing to trade up, which could be much easier said than done. With the deeper QB class and overall stacked offensive prospects, there should be some strong interest in teams wanting to trade up during the 2024 NFL Draft, which obviously means teams would have to trade down.
Which three teams must trade down during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
1. New York Jets
The New York Jets hold the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft, but their next two picks after that are picks 72 and 111. They do not have a second-round pick currently, which is where a ton of value is. With Jets GM Joe Douglas doing a nice job at filling some needs for the short-term, New York might find that their 10th pick can be tweaked with.
Surely a team would want to move up to the 10th slot, and in turn, the Jets would likely get a lower first-round pick and likely a second-rounder in the same draft as well. Perhaps the Philadelphia Eagles would be willing to package their 22nd and 53rd overall picks to the Jets for the 10th pick. This would then give the Jets picks 22, 53, and 72, which is very strong value.