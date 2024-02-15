2024 NFL Draft: First round order is officially set
The first round of NFL Draft will be on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit. The second and third rounds will follow on Friday night, with the balance of the draft, rounds four through seven, taking place on Saturday.
The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs will be selecting last in the first round of the NFL Draft in April due to their finishing the season by winning the title.
On the other hand, the Carolina Panthers, who finished with the worst record in the NFL, will not pick first as they traded their pick to Chicago as they obtained last year's first pick of the draft and used it to select former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Young did not have a successful rookie season and that is why the Panthers finished with the worst record in the league.
The Bears have a tough decision to make as to whether they keep the pick and select a quarterback, or trade the pick for a haul of other picks throughout the three-day draft. The Bears seem to be set at quarterback with Justin Fields coming off of a career season, but the ability to trade the pick and trade Fields to a team that needs a quarterback might be in their plans.
The pick has a lot of value as other teams would love to use the pick on former University of Southern California signal caller Caleb Williams, who is also a former Heisman Trophy winner. Whether the Bears select Williams and start over again with a rookie quarterback or trade the pick will be determined over the next two months.
Only time will tell.
First Round NFL Draft Order
1. Chicago Bears (via CAR)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos *
13. Las Vegas Raiders *
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Houston Texans (via CLE)
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Houston Texans
(traded to Arizona)
28. Buffalo Bills
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
* - Denver selects ahead of Las Vegas as a result of the divisional head-to-head tie breaker.