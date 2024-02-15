NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Draft: First round order is officially set

The first round of NFL Draft will be on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit. The second and third rounds will follow on Friday night, with the balance of the draft, rounds four through seven, taking place on Saturday.

By Scott Alan Salomon

NFL Draft order for first round announced on Tuesday.
NFL Draft order for first round announced on Tuesday. / Perry Knotts/GettyImages
The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs will be selecting last in the first round of the NFL Draft in April due to their finishing the season by winning the title.

On the other hand, the Carolina Panthers, who finished with the worst record in the NFL, will not pick first as they traded their pick to Chicago as they obtained last year's first pick of the draft and used it to select former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Young did not have a successful rookie season and that is why the Panthers finished with the worst record in the league.

The Bears have a tough decision to make as to whether they keep the pick and select a quarterback, or trade the pick for a haul of other picks throughout the three-day draft. The Bears seem to be set at quarterback with Justin Fields coming off of a career season, but the ability to trade the pick and trade Fields to a team that needs a quarterback might be in their plans.

The pick has a lot of value as other teams would love to use the pick on former University of Southern California signal caller Caleb Williams, who is also a former Heisman Trophy winner. Whether the Bears select Williams and start over again with a rookie quarterback or trade the pick will be determined over the next two months.

Only time will tell.

First Round NFL Draft Order

1. Chicago Bears (via CAR)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos *

13. Las Vegas Raiders *

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Houston Texans (via CLE)

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Houston Texans

(traded to Arizona)

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

* - Denver selects ahead of Las Vegas as a result of the divisional head-to-head tie breaker.

