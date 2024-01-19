2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together a full first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The Los Angeles Rams won 10 games in the 2023 NFL Season and clinched a spot in the playoffs. They fell to the Detroit Lions in round one, but I don't think a lot of us expected LA to even make the postseason given how poorly they started. Well, the Rams are slowly preparing for life after Matthew Stafford and life after some of their other veteran players.
It'll continue to be a youth movement for LA, as they nab a very good OT prospect in Taliese Fuaga, a powerful player who could potentially play both tackle and guard for the Rams. I think the Rams could go in a number of different directions here, but getting strong along the offensive line is going to help lengthen Matthew Stafford's career and be a huge plus for their eventual successor to him.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Troy Fautanu, OG, Washington
The Pittsburgh Steelers, unless they trade up in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, aren't going to be able to land a first-round QB prospect, but boosting their offensive line is a smart move. They have the talent at wide receiver and tight end, but could use some help up front. It's a bit of a mystery as to what the Steelers could do with the QB situation going forward.
I think there is an argument that they could chase someone like Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins. Troy Fautanu is probably a guard at the next level, but is a much-needed iOL boost for Pittsburgh.