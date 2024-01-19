2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together a full first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
25. Green Bay Packers - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Green Bay Packers are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. If you told me this would happen back in October, I'd have thought you were crazy, but the massive in-season leap from Jordan Love has propelled the Packers into a deep playoff run.
And with all of their young offensive talent, why stop there? Keon Coleman is a 6'4" WR prospect who could be the true WR1 for the Packers. Jordan Love's game would take another step forward with an explosive player like Coleman added to the mix in 2024 and beyond.
26. Kansas City Chiefs (via TB) - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Boy, do the Kansas City Chiefs need some wide receiver help. In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, they jump up a few spots with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and select Adonai Mitchell, a 6'4" wide receiver from Texas. He began his career at Georgia but transferred to Texas, where he caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 scores this year. Those all ended up being career numbers for Mitchell, who gets pleasure of catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in the NFL.