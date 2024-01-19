2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together a full first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
How did Chop Robinson fall all the way down to the 27th overall pick? I don't think the Arizona Cardinals would be complaining if they came away with Marvin Harrison Jr and Chop Robinson in the first round. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort continues to do an amazing job in trying to revive this Cardinals roster.
Chop Robinson becomes a day one starter for the Cardinals as Ossenfort satisfies huge needs on both sides of the ball with his two first-round picks.
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via KC) - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
I think the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to make a huge effort to re-sign pending free agent Mike Evans this offseason and make him a Buc for life. The resurgence of this team now completely changes the direction of their franchise. QB Baker Mayfield is an extension candidate, so I think the Bucs go into the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft with a totally open mindset, landing the best player available in Nate Wiggins from Clemson.