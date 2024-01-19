2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together a full first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
29. Buffalo Bills - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
The Buffalo Bills need to continue to add to their pass catching unit. Stefon Diggs is getting older and Gabe Davis is a free agent this year. With limited cap space, the Bills will need some young, cheap talent to continue to be among the elites in the NFL. Xavier Legette is 6'3" and about 220 pounds, so he is a very physically imposing wide receiver.
He size does not take away from the speed or explosiveness he possesses, so I envision a ton of deep balls being thrown to him by Josh Allen in 2024 and beyond.
30. Detroit Lions - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
I think the Detroit Lions may have to endure losing their offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, to a head coaching job this offseason. Even if they lose Johnson, their offense is still going to be in a better spot than their defense is. I think adding more talent in the secondary is something that Lions GM Brad Holmes is going to prioritize this offseason, so he grabs Kamari Lassiter from Georgia at the bottom of the first round.