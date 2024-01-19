2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together a full first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Kalen King, CB, Penn State
The San Francisco 49ers apparently had interest in trading for Patrick Surtain II this offseason. That could tell you just how much they want to add to their secondary. Well, while Kalen King isn't close to the prospect that Surtain II was, he's still a first-round caliber player and would come into a very strong situation in SF, playing with one of the best defenses in the entire NFL.
32. Baltimore Ravens - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
The Baltimore Ravens are insanely good this year. They tore apart the Lions and 49ers earlier this year and look to be the favorites to win the Super Bowl. The Ravens roster is stacked, so they can make luxury picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Even though QB Lamar Jackson is likely winning his second MVP award, the Ravens continue to give him weapons and draft Xavier Worthy.
This first-round mock draft may end up not being close, as it is always so hard to predict what the teams will do when April rolls around.