2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together a full first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
3. New England Patriots - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The first three picks are QBs in this first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft, and weirdly enough, they each come from three-letter abbreviated schools. I just find that a bit interesting. Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy this year and was just electric for LSU. He threw for 40 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He also rushed for over 1,000 yards.
Honestly, his college career-arc feels a lot like Joe Burrows. Both QBs started at different schools and played there for three years. Then, they transferred to LSU, had a serviceable first season with them, only to explode in year two and win the Heisman Trophy. It's actually kind of insane how similar each players' college career has been.
Could that mean Jayden Daniels has a similar career that Joe Burrow has had thus far? Perhaps. The New England Patriots get their franchise passer with this selection, as new head coach Jerod Mayo looks to reinvigorate the franchise.
4. Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
I don't think this selection is going to be any other player. The Arizona Cardinals were a scrappy and fun team in 2023. They only won four games, but certainly beat some great teams. The Cardinals simply need talent just about everywhere, and their first priority should be to make life as easy as possible for their franchise QB, Kyler Murray.
The Cardinals could lose Hollywood Brown in free agency, but I think they work to retain him. Pairing him with a generational WR prospect in Marvin Harrison Jr would be a great duo for Murray to work with. You could argue that the Cards should trade out of this spot, though, as they are severely lacking talent.