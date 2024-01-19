2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together a full first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
9. Chicago Bears - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
I am not sure what the Chicago Bears could get in a trade for Justin Fields. I don't think they could get more than a third-round pick. With them selecting Caleb Williams, the Bears will use their own first-round pick in 2024 to land one of the best WR prospect in this year's draft, Rome Odunze. Odunze watches his college teammate get drafted one pick before him.
Odunze is a big-bodied target and would pair nicely with DJ Moore in Chicago. His physicality is going to be perfect for the bad weather. Caleb Williams would go into his rookie season in the NFL throwing to DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Not too shabby.
10. New York Jets - Joe Alt, LT, Notre Dame
Oh man, what a pick for the New York Jets! The Jets stand pat with their 10th overall pick and land, arguably, the best tackle prospect in this class in Joe Alt, who comes from a very successful offensive line school in Notre Dame. To say the Jets' OL was bad this year would be an understatement, but they do have some nice pieces.
Joe Alt would bring much-needed stability to the OL, as he'd be tasked with protecting one of the best QBs of all-time in Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers will be coming off an Achilles injury, so Alt is going to have a ton on his plate in year one. Other OL prospects coming from Notre Dame recently include Ronnie Stanley, Quenton Nelson, and Mike McGlinchey.