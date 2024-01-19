2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together a full first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
13. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LV) - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Jacksonville Jaguars were 8-3 at one point during the 2023 NFL Season, but failed to make the playoffs and ended the season limping to the finish line, finishing 9-8. The 2023 season was supposed to be the year that the Jags to the next step into becoming a true contender, but that many have to wait until 2024.
While the Jags could benefit from boosting their offensive line, I think their defense is a more urgent need, so they trade up with the Las Vegas Raiders and select the best pass rusher in the class, Dallas Turner from Alabama. This could also greatly soften the blow if they are somehow not able to retain stud pass rusher, Josh Allen.
14. New Orleans Saints - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
The New Orleans Saints need some help along their offensive line, so they take perhaps the most physically imposing player in this year's draft, JC Latham. JC Latham just sounds like someone who is meant to play along the offensive line. He's a mountain of a man, standing at 6'6" and weighing over 300 pounds. Saints long-time RT Ryan Ramcyzk has been the premier player at this position, but a declining knee injury may actually force him into retirement.
It's a potentially sad ending to what has been a dominant career, but even if Ramcyzk returns, the Saints could use the OL protection.