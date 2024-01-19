2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together a full first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
15. Indianapolis Colts - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Indianapolis Colts had a chance to win the AFC South and host a playoff game this year. Them going 9-8 with a rookie head coach and a backup QB is a testament to how good that staff is and how well-coached the Colts are. I think the offense is going to be in great hands when Anthony Richardson returns to the lineup in 2024.
However, their defense could certainly use some help, so they draft one of the best pass rushers in the 2024 NFL Draft in Laiatu Latu from UCLA. The Colts have an opening here to make a run at a Super Bowl if Richardson ends up being a hit. Getting to the QB is one of the most important things that a successful NFL team can do.
16. Miami Dolphins (via SEA) - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio certainly had a huge say in the Denver Broncos drafting Patrick Surtain II in the 2021 NFL Draft when he was the head coach of the team. Fangio's defenses call for the CBs to play a ton of man coverage, and with the success he saw from Surtain, he vouches for another Alabama CB and someone else who excels in man in Terrion Arnold.
The CB duo of Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey is an aging one, so the Dolphins prepare for the future by trading with the Seattle Seahawks, who did not see a prospect they liked with the 16th overall pick.