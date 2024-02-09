2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
37. Los Angeles Chargers - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
Xavier Legette could go in the first round, but a shaky Senior Bowl week will drop Legette into the second round, where Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers grab him. The Chargers WR room is notably manned by an old Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams, who is a strong cut candidate this offseason.
38. Tennessee Titans - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Now that the Tennessee Titans got a blindside protector, they turn their focus to the wide receiver room and get a young and explosive player. DeAndre Hopkins had a nice season for the Titans in 2023, but he’s likely in the last couple years of his career, and there’s no one else who has consistently produced from this unit, so adding a body here makes sense.
39. Arizona Cardinals (via NYG) - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
How about another huge wide receiver? Trading down from the 35th overall pick will land the Cardinals this pick at 39 and the 47th overall pick. Pairing Troy Franklin with Marvin Harrison Jr would be a total mismatch for opposing defenses.
40. Washington Commanders - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
The Washington Commanders need help in various spots on their roster. The best remaining player left on the board when they pick at 40th overall is Kamari Lassiter, a cornerback from Georgia