2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
41. Green Bay Packers - TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
The Green Bay Packers might have to make a tough decision with Jaire Alexander and his contract this coming offseason. The move here might be to move on from Alexander and reset at CB with TJ Tampa. The defense for Green Bay has had a ton of talent but just has not reached its potential.
42. Minnesota Vikings - Trey Benson, RB, FSU
A second-round selection being used on a running back might not be the smartest idea, but Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might be laying the groundwork for a potential rookie QB addition. You’d think that the Vikings are planning to extend Justin Jefferson this offseason.
43. Atlanta Falcons - Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami (FL)
There is a new regime in town. After three-straight 7-10 seasons, the Falcons fired Arthur Smith. They replaced Smith with a defensive-minded head coach in Raheem Morris, who actually served as the team’s interim head coach back when Dan Quinn got fired in 2020.
44. Atlanta Falcons (via LVR) - Brandon Dorlus, EDGE, Oregon
The Falcons continue to build up their defense and take two-straight defensive players in consecutive picks. Brandon Dorlus and Leonard Taylor should hopefully bring the explosion and pass rush threat that the Falcons have been missing up front.