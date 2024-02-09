2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
Wow, how about this pick? The Bengals have been missing a consistent tight end threat for a while now, and at 49th overall, they land a very good receiving tight end in Ja’Tavion Sanders from Texas. If the Bengals somehow lose Tee Higgins in free agency, Sanders can help soften the blow there.
50. Philadelphia Eagles - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
In an offseason focused on improving the defense, the Philadelphia Eagles add a CB in round one and add Edgerrin Cooper, an extremely athletic inside linebacker for Vic Fangio to play with.
51. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to field a consistent offensive line for a few years now. They used their first-round draft pick in 2023 on Broderick Jones, a tackle from Georgia. Now, in the second round in 2024, they get a bit of a raw prospect in Kingsley Suamataia, however, he comes into the NFL as a very strong run-blocker.
52. Los Angeles Rams - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
Another offensive tackle is off the board. For teams who need OL help, this is a great draft for that. The Los Angeles Rams at some point need to bring in a QB to succeed Matthew Stafford, but it’s not here in the second round. Perhaps the Rams have plans to address the position in a later round…