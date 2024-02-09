NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades

Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!

By Lou Scataglia

Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU / Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Wow, how about this pick?  The Bengals have been missing a consistent tight end threat for a while now, and at 49th overall, they land a very good receiving tight end in Ja’Tavion Sanders from Texas.  If the Bengals somehow lose Tee Higgins in free agency, Sanders can help soften the blow there.

50. Philadelphia Eagles - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

In an offseason focused on improving the defense, the Philadelphia Eagles add a CB in round one and add Edgerrin Cooper, an extremely athletic inside linebacker for Vic Fangio to play with.

51. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to field a consistent offensive line for a few years now.  They used their first-round draft pick in 2023 on Broderick Jones, a tackle from Georgia.  Now, in the second round in 2024, they get a bit of a raw prospect in Kingsley Suamataia, however, he comes into the NFL as a very strong run-blocker.

52. Los Angeles Rams - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Another offensive tackle is off the board.  For teams who need OL help, this is a great draft for that.  The Los Angeles Rams at some point need to bring in a QB to succeed Matthew Stafford, but it’s not here in the second round.  Perhaps the Rams have plans to address the position in a later round…

