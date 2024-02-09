2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
53. Philadelphia Eagles - Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
The Eagles used their first two picks on defense and figure to be better on that side of the ball with Vic Fangio as the DC, so they turn their focus to offense and land Ja’Lynn Polk from Washington, perhaps replacing DeVonta Smith if the Eagles do not want to pay two wide receivers big money.
54. Jacksonville Jaguars (via CLE) - Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri
Defense is the focus for the Jacksonville Jaguars through their first two selections. I do think this team could prioritize the offensive line as well, but their defense really struggled at times in 2023, so I added Ennis Rakestraw to the mix for them.
55. Miami Dolphins - Kalen King, CB, Penn State
56. Dallas Cowboys - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
58. Green Bay Packers - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
59. Houston Texans - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
60. Buffalo Bills - Michael Hall Jr, DT, Ohio State
61. Detroit Lions - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
62. Baltimore Ravens - Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
63. Kansas City Chiefs - Beau Brade, S, Maryland
64. San Francisco 49ers - McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
From pick 57-64, every team selected defensive players, including multiple pass rushers and defensive tackles. Defense was on an uptick in 2023, and I think teams will continue to build up their defenses and try to limit the big plays, which has slowly become a trend in the NFL. Still, winning in the trenches has been a huge factor for any team for decades now, and sometimes there is no need to reinvent the wheel.