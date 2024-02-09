2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Third Round
65. Los Angeles Chargers (via CAR) - Sedrick Van Pran, OC, Georgia
With Corey Linsley likely retiring, the Los Angeles Chargers need a starting center, and Sedrick Van Pran is a very good prospect who could very easily start week one for the team. Back to back offensive picks for the Chargers make life easier for Justin Herbert.
66. Arizona Cardinals - Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
Somehow, Darius Robinson falls to the 66th overall pick, and the Arizona Cardinals continue to build up their defensive front in hopes of taking a leap in 2024.
67. Washington Commanders - Christian Haynes, OG, UConn
There is really no debating it– the Commanders need to retool their offensive line, or their new QB, Drake Maye, will be running for his life.
68. New England Patriots - Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
The New England Patriots address their horrid WR room in the third round with the selection of Jalen McMillan from Washington. The team has used each pick on offense in this mock draft.